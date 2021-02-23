LIVE: Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643; fatality count goes up to 11,454 with 8 fresh deaths
- The overall coronavirus tally in India stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities.
After maintaining a downward trend for months, India continued to witness a spike in the number of daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and while the major spurt in cases has been reported in Maharashtra, several other states also showed a similar trend in the daily number of infection in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
The authorities have inoculated more than 1.14 crore beneficiaries so far, 75,40,602 healthcare workers have received the jab through 2,44,071 sessions. While the corresponding number of frontline workers stood at 38,83,492.
In the United States, the Covid-19 death toll topped the 500,000-mark. Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself. And some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.
FEB 23, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Government hospital in Aurangabad ramps up infra in wake of rising Covid-19 cases
he Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad has ramped up its infrastructure in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, reported PTI. The dean of the hospital, Dr Kanan Yelikar, told the news agency that the number of beds in the super speciality wing has been increased from 78 to 100, and the hospital is fully prepared to look after 450 patients a day, as they have done before during the peak season.
FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
CM Amarinder Singh announces curbs on gatherings from March 1, orders testing to be ramped up
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced curbs on gatherings from March 1, and ordered testing to be ramped up, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
MP bans protests and public gatherings due to rising Covid-19 cases
Madhya Pradesh has decided to ban protests and public gatherings in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. At a meeting of Bhopal's crisis management committee this decision was taken. Public programmes which have been given permission earlier will be allowed, but strict guidelines have to be followed, reported ANI.
FEB 23, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Odisha records 62 new Covid-19 cases
Odisha on Tuesday reported 62 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state wide tally to 3,36,767, out of which 634 are active cases, reported news agency PTI.
FEB 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
21,22,30,431 samples tested for Covid-19 so far: ICMR
FEB 23, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Covid-19 cluster grows in New Zealand as three new cases emerge
New Zealand reported three new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the cluster in its biggest city of Auckland expanded just days after authorities were forced to impose fresh curbs.
FEB 23, 2021 10:41 AM IST
India's recovery rate climbs to 97.24%
With 13,255 discharges between Monday and Tuesday morning, the number of recovered people has gone up to 10,712,665 and the recovery rate has climbed to 97.24%, according to the health ministry. Read more
FEB 23, 2021 10:16 AM IST
India's Covid-19 caseload reaches 11,016,434
India's Covid-19 caseload reached 11,016,434 after the country reported 10,584 fresh cases.
FEB 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Maharashtra CM to hold review meeting with BMC officials
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with th commissioner and officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, reports ANI
FEB 23, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Mumbai mayor distributes face masks
As Covid-19 cases rise in Mumba, Mayor Kishori Pednekar distributes masks in Dadar vegetable market.
FEB 23, 2021 08:15 AM IST
US bans non-essential travel till May 17
UK bans non-essential travel from and to the country till at least May 17 as the strain continues to spread. PM Johnson said domestic overnight stays and self-contained accommodation will be allowed no earlier than 12 April but non-essential international travel will remain banned, local media reported.
FEB 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000
The Covid-19 death toll in the US has topped 500,000, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.
