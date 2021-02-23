India’s daily Covid-19 cases fall, active caseload drops below 150,000
India's daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fell to 10,584 and fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the thirteenth time this month, taking the country’s tally to 11,016,434, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. There were 78 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which have taken the death toll to 156,463, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. There are 147,306 active cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday morning, lower than 150,055 reported on Monday morning, data also showed.
Active cases of the coronavirus disease had done up by 4,421 on Monday morning to go back over the 150,000 mark for the first time in 17 days and register the steepest rise since the end of November last year. India’s active caseload was 455,555 on November 27. Active cases were last recorded above the 150,000 mark, at 151,460, on February 5.
The health ministry has said that the surge in active cases is due to a spike in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the infection after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will review the Covid-19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.
As Covid-19 cases continued to rise, several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have reimposed partial restrictions and warned of a lockdown if people continue to flout safety protocols. Some state governments have said they will screen visitors from high-risk areas.
With 13,255 discharges between Monday and Tuesday morning, the number of recovered people has gone up to 10,712,665 and the recovery rate has climbed to 97.24%, according to the health ministry.
The health ministry also said that 11,745,552 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease since January 16.
