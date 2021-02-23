Not only Maharashtra, Kerala; 5 other states report sudden spike in Covid cases
- Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab witnessed a surge in cases prompting authorities to step up efforts to increase testing and speed up the vaccination process of healthcare workers.
At least five states apart from Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a sudden rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, triggering fresh fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab witnessed a surge in cases prompting authorities to step up efforts to increase testing and speed up the vaccination process of healthcare workers.
At least 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh recorded Covid-19 cases out of 52, as the state recorded 294 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 259,721. The state has recorded more than 290 cases for two days in a row.
Chhattisgarh also recorded more than 274 cases on Monday taking the tally past 311,000. Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur districts recorded fresh Covid-19 cases. Kerala recorded 2,212 new coronavirus cases, which is a drop from the 4,070 new cases recorded on Monday, but fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 in the state remains as it is only second among the states in contributing the maximum to India's daily caseload. Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Ernakulam recorded a rise in the number of cases on Monday. Karnataka which observed a rise in cases has made it mandatory for people travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCT report.
Punjab health officials have blamed laxity in following Covid-19 preventative rules as a reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Punjab has recorded more than 200 cases in the last few days and recorded 389 new cases taking its tally to 178,847. Gujarat also recorded more than 300 cases on Monday. 315 new cases on Monday took the state’s tally past 267,400 cases.
The Union health ministry has instructed all the states and Union Territories to increase testing and work towards identifying clusters of cases. The government has also instructed the health departments in all states and Union Territories to step up their pace of vaccination so that vaccination of other priority groups can begin by March 1. Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology cautioned people and asked them to follow Covid-19 rules as more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in India can pose a serious health risk for Indians.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not only Maharashtra, Kerala; 5 other states report sudden spike in Covid cases
- Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab witnessed a surge in cases prompting authorities to step up efforts to increase testing and speed up the vaccination process of healthcare workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK study shows first Covid-19 dose lowering transmission, hospitalisation rates
- The public health body's study of real-world data also showed vaccinated people who go on to become infected are far less likely to die or be hospitalised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 deaths cross 500,000-mark, matching the toll of 3 wars
- President Joe Biden held a sunset moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House and ordered American flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American physicians volunteer in US' vaccine drive in New Jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors' strike in South Korea threatens Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to vaccinate people above 50 from March 1, asks states, UTs to prepare
- Bhushan pointed out that a large number of healthcare workers across the country are yet to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease and it is necessary to vaccinate them quickly in order for other healthcare services to resume in a full-fledged manner akin to pre-pandemic times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci says Americans may have to wear masks even in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows Covid-19 patients have higher risk of cardiac damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulse oximeter, crucial device in Covid-19 fight, may not work on dark skin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Please be patient: SII’s Poonawalla asks nations waiting for Covishield supplies
- Till February 8, India has exported Covid-19 vaccines worth ₹338 crore, Union minister Piyush Goyal had informed Parliament during the Budget Session earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India adding 12 million people to working population every year: Harsh Vardhan
- The drop in population can be attributed to the expected decline of the total fertility rate of 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which can lead to a huge drop in the population under the age of 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three month gap between Oxford vaccine jabs provides better efficacy: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Vardhan launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox