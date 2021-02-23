IND USA
Women wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a public transport bus in Kochi, Kerala. (AP Photo)
Women wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a public transport bus in Kochi, Kerala. (AP Photo)
Not only Maharashtra, Kerala; 5 other states report sudden spike in Covid cases

  • Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab witnessed a surge in cases prompting authorities to step up efforts to increase testing and speed up the vaccination process of healthcare workers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST

At least five states apart from Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a sudden rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, triggering fresh fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab witnessed a surge in cases prompting authorities to step up efforts to increase testing and speed up the vaccination process of healthcare workers.

At least 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh recorded Covid-19 cases out of 52, as the state recorded 294 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 259,721. The state has recorded more than 290 cases for two days in a row.

Chhattisgarh also recorded more than 274 cases on Monday taking the tally past 311,000. Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur districts recorded fresh Covid-19 cases. Kerala recorded 2,212 new coronavirus cases, which is a drop from the 4,070 new cases recorded on Monday, but fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 in the state remains as it is only second among the states in contributing the maximum to India's daily caseload. Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Ernakulam recorded a rise in the number of cases on Monday. Karnataka which observed a rise in cases has made it mandatory for people travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCT report.

Punjab health officials have blamed laxity in following Covid-19 preventative rules as a reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Punjab has recorded more than 200 cases in the last few days and recorded 389 new cases taking its tally to 178,847. Gujarat also recorded more than 300 cases on Monday. 315 new cases on Monday took the state’s tally past 267,400 cases.

The Union health ministry has instructed all the states and Union Territories to increase testing and work towards identifying clusters of cases. The government has also instructed the health departments in all states and Union Territories to step up their pace of vaccination so that vaccination of other priority groups can begin by March 1. Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology cautioned people and asked them to follow Covid-19 rules as more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in India can pose a serious health risk for Indians.

