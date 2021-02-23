IND USA
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases

  • Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:19 AM IST

Jodhpur city on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) till March 21 to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases as concerns over resurgence in the infection mounts in several states.

According to official orders, while gathering of four and more people has been prohibited in public places in the city, for public gatherings such as marriages, only 100 people will be allowed in Jodhpur city limits. Essential services and schools and colleges will however, stay open.

Till Monday, Rajasthan registered 319,626 coronavirus cases and 2,785 related deaths. 315,635 people have been discharged after treatment till now. Jodhpur logged a total of 145 active cases on Monday.

So far, 518 people have died in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar due to coronavirus.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 83 new Covid cases including 25 in Jaipur, 12 in Jodhpur, seven each in Bhilwara and Sriganganagar, three in Udaipur.

Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday prohibited religious, social and political gatherings in the state from Monday.

Also Read: Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have made thermal screening mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra in wake of the surge, while Karnataka has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to the Union health ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore.

