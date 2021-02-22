IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje will attend the state BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday, party leaders said. Raje could not attend the first meeting of the committee in January, which led to speculations about her differences with the state leadership.

Factionalism within Rajasthan BJP has become more evident recently with MLAs considered close to Raje writing to state party chief Satish Poonia, complaining of being ignored in the state assembly. Earlier, her supporters held a meeting in the name of a ‘chintan baithak’ in Kota city and pitched for her to be the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly polls.

Party sources said that in the national executive meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda asked leaders to set things right in the state, especially ahead of the by-polls.

“The leadership is well aware of the political differences, sentiments of MLAs and party workers, and unwarranted developments that are affecting the party’s image,” a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments said on the condition of anonymity.

Also read: India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius


“The core committee meeting will not only discuss the observers’ panels for the upcoming by-polls on four assembly constituencies but also the MLAs’ complaint of being neglected in the House and unwarranted statements by leaders that encourage factionalism.”

Senior BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore said, “There is no factionalism in the BJP; we have only one leader, Narendra Modi.”

On the MLAs’ complaint to Poonia, he said, “It’s the state party chief who can make any comments after looking into the issue. But what happened is not as per the culture of the BJP. I have no reservation in saying that the leader of opposition and I have always encouraged those who wish to speak in the assembly. We have even made arrangements for providing content to members on related subjects. I don’t know why this issue was raised.”

Rathore said the letter written by the MLAs will be discussed at the core committee meeting. “I am surprised by the news. None of the MLAs raised the issue in the legislature party meeting, and around 80 per cent of the MLAs named in the news have spoken in one or other way,” he said.

“We will speak to the MLAs and resolve the issue. Over 46 MLAs spoke in the assembly on the Governor’s speech.”

The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Poonia and will include members like Raje, Union ministers Gajendra Singh, Kailash Choudhary and Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP Om Mathur, leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore, CP Joshi, Kanakmal Katara, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, secretary Alka Gujjar, state in-charge Arun Singh and co-in-charge Bharti Ben.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vasundhara raje rajasthan news
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
jaipur news

5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district on Sunday night, they said. The pick-up jeep was headed towards Sardarshahar from Haryana when it collided with the truck, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A note recovered at the spot stated that the family members were depressed after the couple’s teenaged son died of a heart attack in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
jaipur news

Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani rangers accepted Gemara Ram's presence on their side after a month.(HT File)
Pakistani rangers accepted Gemara Ram's presence on their side after a month.(HT File)
jaipur news

Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:21 AM IST
  • The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
jaipur news

Hand over 57-kg gold, meant to weigh ex-PM Shastri, to CGST dept: Udaipur court

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi, Kota
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The gold, whose market value stands at 27.29 crore, is lying in the treasury of the Udaipur collector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Prices of premium petrol cross 100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at 103.59.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allegedly, the police officials were not taking any action against the accused teacher, the right panel said.(Representative image)
Allegedly, the police officials were not taking any action against the accused teacher, the right panel said.(Representative image)
jaipur news

NHRC recommends Rajasthan to initiate action against erring police officials

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The rights panel has also asked the state government, through its chief secretary, to pay a relief of 2 lakh to the mother of the deceased child as the delay in the registration of an FIR on her complaint in a cognisable offence "amounted to violation of human rights".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilot also said farmers are not begging but fighting for their rights as the biggest force in a democracy are people.(HT file photo)
Pilot also said farmers are not begging but fighting for their rights as the biggest force in a democracy are people.(HT file photo)
jaipur news

Farm laws against farmers, middle class, says Sachin Pilot

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Addressing a large "kisan mahapanchayat" in the Kotkhawada area of Chaksu town of Jaipur, Pilot claimed that the laws will push the future of farmers into darkness due to which farmers from all over the country are against it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men from Rajasthan married women in Pakistan and are trying to help them get visas to travel to India (Sourced Photo)
Men from Rajasthan married women in Pakistan and are trying to help them get visas to travel to India (Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Poverty coming in the way of Pakistani brides' reunion with Indian husbands

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Mahendra Singh Girab has been hoping to be joined by his wife for the past four years. He said he was thankful to the government for considering their cases on humanitarian grounds but at the same time stated that they cannot afford to pay for their wives' travel by the air route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI has been asked to probe the illegal mining case in view of the stand of the state and its authorities and looking at the dimension of the lawlessness involved.(HT file photo)
The CBI has been asked to probe the illegal mining case in view of the stand of the state and its authorities and looking at the dimension of the lawlessness involved.(HT file photo)
jaipur news

'Panel finds irregularities, 267 mines were allocated flouting norms': Official

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • The multi-crore mining scam had come to light in September 2015, following which eight officials of the mining department were arrested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused were producing copies of RTO documents which looked like the original documents.(REUTERS/Representative image)
The accused were producing copies of RTO documents which looked like the original documents.(REUTERS/Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police busts fake regional transport office in Chittorgarh; 2 held

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • The police laid a trap by sending a cop in a decoy operation to the accused posing as a customer to procure a fake license, which was delivered in about 15 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Shutterstock)
Image for representation.(Shutterstock)
jaipur news

Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • In 2018, as many as 1,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Act, 1985, which increased to 2,731 in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajmer: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses farmers' tractor rally at Rupangadh near Ajmer, Rajasthan, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2021_000182B)(PTI)
Ajmer: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses farmers' tractor rally at Rupangadh near Ajmer, Rajasthan, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2021_000182B)(PTI)
jaipur news

It'll bring loss to all: Rahul Gandhi calls on people to stand against farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur, Kota
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • If the farm laws are enforced, then not just the farmers but street vendors and small traders will also suffer losses, Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP