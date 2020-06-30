e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(REUTERS)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s decision to ban TikTok, WeChat and others becomes trending topic on social media in China

India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications, including Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat, became a trending topic on social media apps in China on Tuesday morning. Read more

Complete lockdown in 8 wards of Gurugram: No movement, door-to-door screening

Authorities in Gurugram will enforce a complete lockdown from Tuesday in eight containment zones for two weeks as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have surged in the Haryana district. Read more

What does outer space smell like? This perfume has the answer

People have limitless curiosity about outer space. There are many who may have even wondered about how it smells. If you’re among them, then be prepared to get your curiosity satiated as a kickstarter was recently launched for a new out of this world fragrance which brings the smell of space to Earth. Soon to be made available to everyone, this new perfume is called Eau de Space. Read more

Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan has revealed some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been shifted to a medical facility. The actor added that his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus but his mother is yet to take the test, asking fans to pray for her. Read more

It was Sachin Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Greg Chappell’s: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has revealed that it was Sachin Tendulkar who had a role in making him bat at No. 3 for India. It was the first match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka in 2005 in Nagpur and Pathan’s promotion saw him score a scintillating 83 off 70 balls as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 152 runs. Read more

Internet services providers to block access to the 59 apps banned by govt

The 59 Chinese apps that have been banned by the government on Monday night will also be blocked by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country. Users who have these apps on their smartphones still will not receive updates, according to a senior government official. Read more

National Doctor’s Day 2020: Quotes and wishes to share with your doctors

The current pandemic that the world is undergoing warrants that this is perhaps the most difficult time we are ever going to face in our lives. It is even more difficult for the doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude each and every day. Read more

India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, what you can’t do in Unlock 2, how monsoon session of parliament will happen, India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials and more. Watch the video for more details.

tags
top news
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
‘Strongly concerned, verifying situation’: China on India’s move to ban TikTok, 58 other apps
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China corp commanders start third round talks to ease border stand-off in Ladakh
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In