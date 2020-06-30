e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for Covid-19, says taking mother for test: ‘Please pray she is negative’

Aamir Khan has shared a note saying that some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor said his family have tested negative but his mother is yet to undergo the test.

bollywood Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan’s family has tested negative for Covid-19, except his mother who is yet to undergo the test.
Aamir Khan’s family has tested negative for Covid-19, except his mother who is yet to undergo the test.
         

Aamir Khan has revealed some of his staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been shifted to a medical facility. The actor added that his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus but his mother is yet to take the test, asking fans to pray for her.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Aamir wrote, “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

 

He added, “I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

Also read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara should have released in theatres’: Diljit Dosanjh pens emotional post on actor

Aamir has been living with his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan at his Mumbai residence. His daughter Ira Khan had joined him during lockdown and had shared several pictures from their time at home. The family had attended the virtual premiere of the digital film Mrs Serial Killer together at home, which marked the debut of Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India, China military talks begin to discuss border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China military talks begin to discuss border stand-off in Ladakh
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
After attack on Pak stock exchange, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
After attack on Pak stock exchange, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell’s: Pathan
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In