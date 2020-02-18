News updates from Hindustan Times: Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,800, new study says 3,000 medics infected and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 08:57 IST

Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,800, new study says 3,000 medics infected

More than 1,800 people have died from the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak in China with 93 new deaths being reported from the worst-hit central Chinese Hubei province last midnight, health officials reported Tuesday morning.

154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR

More than 150 eminent citizens, including former judges, top armed forces’ commanders, bureaucrats and academicians, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind in favour of the Narendra Modi government’s recent policies related to citizenship and their registration.

How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties

The last time Bihar had a Congress chief minister was 1990, the year Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami were born.

Intel pinpoints JeM chief Masood Azhar to Bahawalpur headquarters

Indian counterterror agencies have confirmed information that Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and the man on top of India’s “most wanted” list, is living under the highest security in a virtually bomb-proof house behind the terror group’s Bahawalpur headquarters at Markaz-e-Usman-o-Ali, Railway Link Road, in Pakistan, intelligence officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Terror attack in Kashmir can lead to India-Pak military confrontation: Report

Any terror attack in the Kashmir region can increase the risk of escalation, including a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, as well as the risk of a strong Indian response, according to the annual report of the Munich Security Conference.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge episode 1 written update: Shehnaaz gets surprise visit from Sidharth, Paras asked about Mahira

The much-anticipated reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finally went on air on Monday (February 17) night, and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to find their life partners.

Power and magic of sports: Sachin Tendulkar’s moving speech after 2011 World Cup triumph wins Laureus Sporting moment award

Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar realised his long-cherished dream of winning a cricket world cup back on 2011 after which he was carried on the shoulders of his teammates as they went around the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

