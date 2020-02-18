Mujhse Shaadi Karoge episode 1 written update: Shehnaaz gets surprise visit from Sidharth, Paras asked about Mahira

tv

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 08:47 IST

The much-anticipated reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge finally went on air on Monday (February 17) night, and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to find their life partners. They will each select six contestants who will enter the house for 13 weeks and compete for them.

Shehnaaz made a grand entry on the show by recreating her Bigg Boss 13 journey to a medley of Bollywood songs. There was even a reference to her romance with Sidharth Shukla during the performance.

After Shehnaaz’s performance ended, host Maniesh Paul asked her about the qualities she is looking for in her man. “Attitude,” she said, explaining that he should praise her all the time and give her his undivided attention. She added that she would want her man to do all the talking (about her), while she remains silent.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla: ‘I am very happy that Shehnaaz Gill is going to get married’

When Maniesh asked Shehnaaz what gave her the idea to look for her Prince Charming on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she said, “Mujhe idea nahi aate (I don’t get ideas),” to which he quipped, “Seedha show aata hai (You directly get a show)!”

The first suitor was singer Rohanpreet Singh, who was a contestant on Rising Star (Season 2) in 2018. He revealed that he has been friends with her for two-three years, and she used to learn music from him. To woo her, he sang Dil Diyan Gallan for her.

Rohanpreet said that he would sing, dance and cook food for her, and go the extra mile to keep the smile on her face intact. Shehnaaz called her brother Shehbaz on stage to help her make a decision.

Shehbaz asked Rohanpreet if he watched Bigg Boss 13, and reminded him of ‘SidNaaz’ (the romance between Sidharth and Shehnaaz). Rohanpreet said that it was in the past, and it did not deter him.

The second suitor was Vipin Sahu, the man who shot to viral fame with the paragliding video. Remember “Bhai, land kara de (Please make me land)”?

Shehnaaz was unimpressed after he performed a task given by her, and rejected him. Making a reference to his viral video, he requested her, “100-200 zyada le lo lekin haan kar do (Take Rs 100-200 extra but please say yes)!”

Next, came the entry of Paras, who will also look for a life partner on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that every man wants a wife like his mother, who will love him and care for him the same way. While trust is important for him, being “hot and sexy” is an added bonus, he said.

The first suitor was south actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who said that she has worked in over 40 films till date. When Paras asked her why she did not find someone for herself down south, she said that she had liked people earlier and had a “respectful past”, just like him. She further said that the reason for her breakup was because she and her boyfriend had different priorities - while he wanted to settle down with her, she wanted to continue working in films at the time.

Paras and Sanjjanaa are asked to do a paper dance, and after successfully completing the task, she gives him a peck on the cheek. She promises to burn more calories through kisses inside the house, and he gives her a green signal, praising her confidence.

Stand-up comedian Balraj Syal then comes on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to woo Shehnaaz, and straight away goes to her and garlands her. When she expresses her amazement at his confidence, he jokes, “Punjabiyon ke paas hai kya, sivaay confidence ke (What do Punjabis have other than confidence)?”

After asking him a few questions, Shehnaaz gives Balraj a thumbs up as she feels that he is entertaining and down-to-earth like her. With this, he becomes the second contestant to be selected by her for her swayamvar.

Next, actor Heena Panchal, who has participated in Bigg Boss Marathi, comes to impress Paras. Heena makes a stunning entry on a mashup of Malaika Arora’s songs, and Paras tells her that she reminds him of Malaika.

When Paras asks Heena about the qualities a good wife should have, she says understanding and keeping the spark alive after the honeymoon phase. He then questions her about her past relationships, to which she reveals that she broke up because her boyfriend had “family issues” - he would only marry the girl chosen by his mother for him.

Paras tells Heena that the case is the same with him and reminds her of what his mother said on Bigg Boss 13: “36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi (36 will come and 36 will go, but your mother will choose the woman you end up with).” She retorts that she wants to see how much the guy can convince his mother about the woman he loves.

Heena also questions Paras about the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name on his wrist. He replied, “Agar committed hota toh yahaan hota hi nahi. Afwayein toh afwayein hoti hai, just chill. Aur yeh tattoo-vattoo ka kuch nahi aaj ki date mein. Yahaan pe cross lagega aur likhunga, ‘Who’s next?’ (If I was committed, I would not be on this show. Rumours are rumours, just chill. Tattoos mean nothing in today’s day and age. I’ll cross this tattoo out and write, ‘Who’s next?’).”

Maniesh quipped that given his “sanskaari playboy” image, if he started tattooing the names of every girlfriend to come, he would become Ghajini.

Heena also made a thinly-veiled reference to Paras’s closeness with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13 and asked, “Masle ho gaye clear (Are all problems cleared)?” Paras replied, “Mere toh saare masle clear hi hai (All my problems are clear only).”

When Heena asked Paras what he would do if his mother does not approve of her, he said that he was his mother’s son and that they liked the same things. Paras added that it was not possible that she would not approve of his choice and then gives Heena a stamp of approval to enter the house.

A promo at the end of the first episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge showed a blindfolded Shehnaaz asked to choose men from a line-up, which also includes Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth. She instantly recognises him by touch and gives him a bear hug. Sidharth and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will come on the show to help Paras and Shehnaaz choose the right life partners for themselves.

The brief promo also showed Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu as one of the contenders to woo Paras. She is shown getting into an argument with Sanjjanaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more