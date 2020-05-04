News updates from Hindustan Times: DRDO develops UV disinfection tower to fight Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

DRDO develops UV disinfection tower to fight Covid-19

In its latest contribution to the fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has pitched in with an ultra-violet disinfection tower that can be used for sanitising places such as airports, shopping malls, metro stations, hotels, factories and offices, two officials said on Monday. Read more

‘Better to not try your luck...’: Mumbai Police’s witty Covid-19 message

In another attempt to drive home Centre’s message to stay at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, Mumbai Police took inspiration from the game of Ludo. In a tweet, the Mumbai Police posted an image of the board game with all the tokens housed in their respective ‘homes’. Read more

Admit patients without asking for Covid-free certificate: Bengal govt to private hospitals

West Bengal recorded 17 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths between Friday and Sunday – the highest toll in 72 hours in the state – as a worried state government ordered all private hospitals and clinics to admit all patients without seeking certificates showing that they have not contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or face strict penal action. Read more

Women Jan Dhan account holders start getting second instalment of Rs 500 from today

Women Jan Dhan bank account holders started getting the second instalment of Rs 500 from Monday as part of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore Prime Minister Jan Kalyan Yojana package announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26. Read more

Global markets drop, spooked by China-US row over Covid-19

Shares took a turn for the worse on Monday as tensions between the Trump administration and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors. Read more

Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper

Former Indian cricket team batsman Gautam Gambhir revealed his choices for an all-time India Test XI and he decided to go with Anil Kumble as the skipper of the side ahead of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Read more

The Taste with Vir: Covid is a crisis not Armageddon

I am always a little intrigued by the casual ease with which politicians discuss the fate of the hospitality industry. When the industry does pop up in their consciousness it is nearly always in the context of safety. Read more

Mi 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi on Monday said its Mi 10 smartphone will launch in India on May 8. The company earlier this morning had resumed taking prepaid orders and delivery to “Green” and “Orange” zones during the Lockdown 3.0. Read more

