Home / India News / Women Jan Dhan account holders start getting second instalment of Rs 500 from today

Women Jan Dhan account holders start getting second instalment of Rs 500 from today

The transfer has been staggered over five days to avoid a rush at the bank branches to help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 17:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with account numbers ending with 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, and those whose accounts end with 2 or 3 can go to the bank on May 5.
Women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with account numbers ending with 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, and those whose accounts end with 2 or 3 can go to the bank on May 5.(AP file photo)
         

Women Jan Dhan bank account holders started getting the second instalment of Rs 500 from Monday as part of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore Prime Minister Jan Kalyan Yojana package announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26.

The transfer has been staggered over five days to avoid a rush at the bank branches to help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks.

“The 2nd instalment of ex-gratia announced for women Jan Dhan Yojana account holders under the PMGKY package will be disbursed as per the following schedule. Beneficiaries can withdraw the amount from branches, ATMs or CSPs,” the State Bank of India (SBI) had tweeted earlier.

Women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) with account numbers ending with 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, and those whose accounts end with 2 or 3 can go to the bank on May 5.

Beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can collect their money on May 6 and those whose accounts end with 6 or 7 may withdraw on May 8. The last tranche would be remitted on May 11 for account numbers ending with 8 or 9, the tweet said.

An account holder can withdraw the money immediately in case of emergency and beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after May 11, SBI has said.

Beneficiaries have been asked to use neighbourhood ATMs with RuPay cards, Bank Mitras and customer service points (CSPs) as much as possible to avoid crowding at the branches, it said.

“Please note that there will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs, at present, as per the government directives,” it said.

As many as 20.05 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their accounts as the first instalment in April. The total disbursement under the head was Rs 10,025 crore as on April 22.

