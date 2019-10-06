News updates from Hindustan Times: NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

A 15-member delegation of National Conference met the party Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Sunday. Abdullah has been under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house. read more

JD (U) targets Giriraj Singh for his jibe at Nitish Kumar over Patna floods

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh came under fire from the Janata Dal (U), the saffron party’s coalition partner in Bihar, for his remarks against chief minister Nitish Kumar over the Patna floods. Singh had, earlier this week, criticised the CM for his “inept” handling of the floods in Patna. read more.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma takes lead as world record scripted in 1st Test

India dominated proceedings in the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday and their charge was led by their batsmen, especially the openers who were both calculated as well as aggressive in their approach. Both Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were superb in the first innings and they were typically aggressive against the spinners. read more

Air chief to award citations to IAF Squadrons, Signal Unit for Balakot ops

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s 51 Squadron will, on October 8, be awarded unit citation by Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria for repulsing an attack by Pakistani warplanes and shooting down their F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27 this year. read more

‘Take all groups on board for final solution to Naga issue’: NPF to Governor

Amid speculation of an early conclusion of the Naga peace talks, the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) has stated that all groups should be taken on board for the final solution. A legislature party team of NPF led by former chief minister T R Zeliang met Nagaland Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhawan in Kohima on Saturday and conveyed the party’s stand. read more

Fadnavis aims to consolidate Maharashtra turf, tough test for Opposition

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is facing a re-election in the October 21 assembly polls. In five years, Fadnavis has emerged as a leader in his own right. He has battled internal rivals, established a strong administrative grip, engineered large-scale defections from opposition parties to swell the ranks of the BJP in areas where the party had been weak, and despite the Shiv Sena’s consistent criticism, and set up a working relationship with Sena chief Uddhay Thackeray. read more

‘She has all her life to figure out so many things’: Shahid on Mira’s debut

Shahid Kapoor answered the queries on his wife Mira Rajput’s future plans and said that she is just 25 and has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. read more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 13:13 IST