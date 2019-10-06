Take all groups on board for final solution to Naga issue: NPF to Governor

india

Amid speculation of an early conclusion of the Naga peace talks, opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) has stated that all groups should be taken on board for the final solution.

A legislature party team of NPF led by former chief minister T R Zeliang met Nagaland Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhawan in Kohima on Saturday and conveyed the party’s stand.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Zeliang said that the interaction was “fruitful and productive and the discussions on a wide ranging issues delved “particularly on the Naga political solution”.

“(We) suggested that all Naga groups should be taken on board before arriving at the final solution. The group led by Adino should also be invited for dialogue. And when the final solution is inked, it should not be a cause for dissent within the Naga family,” Zeliang tweeted.

He added that Ravi assured “all means for an honourable and amicable solution to the decades-old vexed issue” would be explored.

The Naga peace talks, which aims to resolve the demand by various Naga rebel outfits seeking greater autonomy including a separate constitution and flag, have been going for over two decades.

In August 2015, the Indian government signed a framework agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), the oldest and biggest of the rebel outfits.

Subsequently, seven other groups joined the talks to find a final and lasting solution. The Naga National Council (NNC) led by Adino Phizo, daughter of AZ Phizo (considered father of armed struggle in northeast), is not part of the peace talks.

RN Ravi, who was the Centre’s chief interlocutor for the talks took charge as Nagaland Governor in August this year. His statement later that month that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants talks to conclude within 3 months led to speculations that the final agreement could be inked before the end of the year.

“Any kind of final solution should not be a repeat of 16 Point Agreement or Shillong Accord which failed to bring about permanent peace to our land,” tweeted Zeliang on Saturday.

The 16 Point Agreement was signed between Indian government and Naga People’s Convention in July, 1960 and the Shillong Accord between the Centre and Naga outfits was signed at Shillong in November, 1975. Both agreements failed to resolve the Naga political issue.

While the peace talks are at a crucial stage, two issues - a separate flag and a separate constitution for Nagas - have become irritants in arriving at the final solution.

In August, the NSCN-IM said a separate flag and constitution were core issues to find an “honourable solution” to the Naga political issue and accused Indian government of going slow in taking a stand on them.

“Four years is a long period but the framework agreement is yet to have its fruition as the government of India is going slow in taking its stand on core issues,” said a statement by the outfit.

