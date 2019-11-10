News updates from Hindustan Times: New set of advisors likely reason behind Uddhav Thackeray’s aggression and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 13:12 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
New set of advisors likely reason behind Uddhav Thackeray’s aggression
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has surprised not just his ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but even his party colleagues, with his aggression over the issue of power sharing. Read more
Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker
Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. Read more
Opinion | The Ayodhya verdict: Is this justice? I ask myself
It’s almost like it happened yesterday. I watched the masjid come down from my home in Jamia while the then Prime Minister watched it from 7, Race Course. Twenty seven years later it has come to a close with the unanimous judgment of five Supreme Court judges. Read more
Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan spotted on Laal Singh Chaddha sets, leaked pics show her look for the film
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have started filming their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh and the first pictures from the sets have landed online. The leaked photos show Aamir discussing the plan with his team, while Kareena is seen walking around at the shoot location with her security. Read more
Social life essential for adults’ well-being
Healthy social relationships and connections have found to be beneficial and a booster for adults, irrespective of the number of friends and how large their circle is. Read more
Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to register international half century
India women’s opening batswoman Shafali Verma on Sunday achieved a historic accomplishment in India’s 1st T20I against West Indies in St Lucia. Read more
Apple dominates smartwatch market with 48% share in Q3
Continuing its lead over competitors like Samsung and Fitbit, Apple Watch maintained first position as its share in the global smartwatch market reached 48 per cent in the third quarter of this year from 45 per cent in the same quarter last year, according to a report by market research firm Strategy Analytics. Read more