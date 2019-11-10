News updates from Hindustan Times: New set of advisors likely reason behind Uddhav Thackeray’s aggression and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New set of advisors likely reason behind Uddhav Thackeray’s aggression

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has surprised not just his ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but even his party colleagues, with his aggression over the issue of power sharing. Read more

Cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh, killing fisherman and homemaker

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing two people, injuring scores and damaging homes but prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. Read more

Opinion | The Ayodhya verdict: Is this justice? I ask myself

It’s almost like it happened yesterday. I watched the masjid come down from my home in Jamia while the then Prime Minister watched it from 7, Race Course. Twenty seven years later it has come to a close with the unanimous judgment of five Supreme Court judges. Read more

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan spotted on Laal Singh Chaddha sets, leaked pics show her look for the film

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have started filming their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh and the first pictures from the sets have landed online. The leaked photos show Aamir discussing the plan with his team, while Kareena is seen walking around at the shoot location with her security. Read more

Social life essential for adults’ well-being

Healthy social relationships and connections have found to be beneficial and a booster for adults, irrespective of the number of friends and how large their circle is. Read more

Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to register international half century

India women’s opening batswoman Shafali Verma on Sunday achieved a historic accomplishment in India’s 1st T20I against West Indies in St Lucia. Read more

Apple dominates smartwatch market with 48% share in Q3

Continuing its lead over competitors like Samsung and Fitbit, Apple Watch maintained first position as its share in the global smartwatch market reached 48 per cent in the third quarter of this year from 45 per cent in the same quarter last year, according to a report by market research firm Strategy Analytics. Read more