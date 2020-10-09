e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11 and all the latest news

india Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the SVAMITVA scheme on October 11.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the SVAMITVA scheme on October 11. (PTI Photo)
         

PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme. Read more here.

GST e-invoicing for all B2B transactions from April 1, 2021: Finance Secretary

The e-invoicing system may eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for smaller businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) because e-invoice will pre-populate returns for such businesses. Read more here.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares Instagram post about ‘going through hell’, his first since sister Sara Ali Khan was questioned by NCB

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, sent Instagram into a tizzy as he shared a photo of himself chilling in a swimming pool. Read more here.

IPL 2020: ‘Any captain will say, ‘give me that bowler’’, Sunil Gavaskar names the bowler ‘all franchises want’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar spoke highly of Rashid, saying that kind of performance is exactly what every captain wants his bowler to delivery. Read more here.

WATCH | RBI monetary policy: Key rates unchanged, GDP likely to contract by 9.5%

Baba ka Dhaba is now listed on Zomato, Tinder also shared special tweet

Thanks to the collective efforts of social media, the eatery gained widespread recognition, so much so that now Zomato has added them in their list of restaurants for food delivery. Read more here.

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India committed to peace in Afghanistan: Jaishankar tells Abdullah Abdullah
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
Rudram missile: Know more about India’s indigenously developed NGARM
A look at Serum Institute, its CEO Adar Poonawalla as world awaits Covid-19 vaccine
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
