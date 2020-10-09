Ibrahim Ali Khan shares Instagram post about ‘going through hell’, his first since sister Sara Ali Khan was questioned by NCB

bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, sent Instagram into a tizzy as he shared a photo of himself chilling in a swimming pool. In the picture, he was seen posing against the pool wall, with his face turned away from the camera.

For his caption, Ibrahim used a quote by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Compliments poured in for Ibrahim. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri teased him and wrote, “Started,” followed by a laughing emoji. She also added the hashtag ‘#alwaysposing’. One fan commented, “You’re too good to be true.” Another wrote, “How can I appreciate you and not be a creep in your comment section?” A third wrote, “Hey there absolutely beautiful creation of God.”

Ibrahim returned to Mumbai last month with Amrita and his sister, Sara Ali Khan. Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 26 in connection with the investigation into the drugs angle into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the family has not commented on the issue, this is Ibrahim’s first Instagram post since then.

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also asked to join the NCB probe into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. Their phones were seized by the narcotics agency for further investigation.

Reports suggest that Ibrahim is interested in following in the footsteps of his parents and sister and entering the film industry. While there is no news about when he will make his acting debut, he modelled for a clothing brand in March this year. He also entertained netizens with fun TikTok videos during the lockdown.

In an earlier interview, Sara shared that Ibrahim is inclined towards acting. “There’s a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he’ll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him,” she had said.

