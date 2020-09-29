e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan not found to have drug links yet, NCB to analyse their mobile phone data: report

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan not found to have drug links yet, NCB to analyse their mobile phone data: report

The NCB has been unable to establish any links between drug peddlers and Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, according to a new report. The three actors’ mobile phone data is being analysed now.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the NCB on Saturday.
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned by the NCB on Saturday.(Varinder Chawla)
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has not found Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to have any links with drug peddlers yet, according to a report. The three actors were questioned by the narcotics agency in connection with their investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and a potential drug racket in Bollywood.

During their questioning, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara are said to have denied consuming drugs. According to NCB sources, they will be summoned again only if any strong evidence is found during the investigation.

Mumbai Mirror quoted an NCB official as saying that when Deepika was questioned about her WhatsApp chat with her manager Karishma Prakash, she said that she was talking about cigarettes and denied consuming any drugs. Sara, too, denied having used any banned drugs.

“When we enquired Kapoor about her CBD Oil (cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat, she said it was for external use. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act,” the official said.

The NCB official added that the agency is scrutinising Deepika, Shraddha and Sara’s mobile phone data. “As of now, we are relying on the technical evidence. No seizure has been made. No links of these actors with any peddler have surfaced so far. Their statements will be presented before the court later.”

Also read | Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

The NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in Bollywood while investigating the drug angle in Sushant’s death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested earlier this month under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act for procuring drugs and is in judicial custody till October 6.

Rhea, in her bail plea, claimed that Sushant was a drug user and he used her to ‘facilitate his own drug habit’. However, the NCB has opposed her bail, calling her ‘an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers’.

