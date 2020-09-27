e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar’s 2019 party video not related to Bollywood drugs probe, says NCB official

Karan Johar’s 2019 party video not related to Bollywood drugs probe, says NCB official

Karan Johar’s party video from 2019 is not under the Narcotics Control Bureau’s scanner, as per an official from the agency. Karan’s video went viral last year after many shared it believing that his guests looked high on drugs.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s party was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others.
Karan Johar's party was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others.
         

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official has clarified rumours around Karan Johar’s 2019 party video being investigated as part of their probe into the alleged Bollywood drug nexus. The official said that the video is not under scanner.

Speaking to reporters, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General of NCB, said the video had nothing to do with the present case. The video in question showed moments from Karan’s house party with a few Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. The clip became viral after several social media users shared it, believing that the stars looked intoxicated on drugs.

Recently, with Bollywood’s drug problem becoming a topic of national debate, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB, asking the agency to investigate what he has alleged was a ‘drug party’.

 

Sharing his letter to NCB chief Rakesh Asthana, Sirsa said that he met with him and asked him to launch an investigation into the video. “I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!” he wrote.

Karan had earlier clarified that no drugs were used at his party. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid,” he had said in the interview with Rajeev Masand.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

“My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on,” he had said.

On Saturday, NCB had also arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who reportedly worked for Dharma Productions. In a statement on Friday, Karan had said Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, sister concern of Johar’s Dharma Productions, in November 2019 on a contract basis for a project which did not materialise.

(With PTI inputs)

