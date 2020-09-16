e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Investigate Karan Johar's party video’: Politician files complaint with NCB against Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others

‘Investigate Karan Johar's party video’: Politician files complaint with NCB against Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others

Former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has once again dug up last year’s video of Bollywood stars at Karan Johar’s party, asking NCB to investigate it for alleged consumption of drugs.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindsutan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar’s party was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others.
Karan Johar’s party was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and others.
         

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, perhaps encouraged with the current conversation around Bollywood’s alleged drug abuse problem, has once again raked up Karan Johar’s house party video. Sirsa has filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau, asking the agency to investigate what he has alleged was a ‘drug party’ video from last year.

Sharing his letter to NCB chief Rakesh Asthana, Sirsa said that he met with him and asked him to launch an investigation into the video. “I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureauat BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!” he wrote.

The attached screenshots of the letter show that he wants actors Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora,Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor to all be investigated for consumption, possession, and allowing premises to be used for commission of offenses’. Sirsa said in his letter that the actors were seen ‘consuming drugs’ at the party. The video, however, doesn’t show any participant consuming drugs.

 

Karan had previously clarified that no one was taking drugs at his party. “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid,” he had said in the interview with Rajeev Masand.

 

Discussing how the reflection of a light near Vicky was misconstrued as proof, he added, “Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder.”

“My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on,” he had said.

The NCB has so far arrest almost 20 persons in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the actor’s death case.

