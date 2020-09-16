Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 18th birthday with throwback pic: ‘Now you’re taller, more handsome than me’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar found just the perfect throwback picture to post on the 18th birthday of his son, Aarav. Akshay took to Twitter to share a picture of Aarav and himself celebrating Holi.

The photo shows Akshay holding Aarav in his arms and both of them are seen drenched in colours of Holi. Akshay wrote in the caption about Aarav’s big heart and how he cannot believe how much his son has grown. “Can’t believe this day has come. Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it’s time for you to carry me. Now you’re taller than me,more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it,” he wrote.

Can’t believe this day has come🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!!Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it's time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you’re taller than me,more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/AkpqOCQOmr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2020

Akshay’s wife, author Twinkle Khanna also penned an adorable birthday wish for Aarav on Tuesday. “Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy,” she wrote.

Counting the things that she has learned over the years,Twinkle wrote, “All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room.”

“But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali,” she added.

Concluding the emotional note, Twinkle said that she is already missing the little boy Aarav was and added, “I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers.”

Twinkle also shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration with family that featured Akshay, Twinkle, Aarav along with sister Nitara. The sweet picture captured all of them as they all sported a makeshift moustache.

