Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s sister Shweta says ‘our unity is our strength’ after CBI update on death probe

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:02 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, urged fans and well-wishers of the actor to stand with each other. Her comments came just hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared an update about the status of the probe into his death. “Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength!,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fans and well-wishers of Sushant, who call themselves ‘warriors for SSR’, have been running a number of digital campaigns which include a 24-hour global prayer meet and ‘message for SSR’, in which people would write heartfelt notes for him.

Let’s stay united! Our unity is our strength! 🙏 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 28, 2020

On Monday, the CBI gave a statement that the probe into Sushant’s death is still on and no aspect has been ruled out yet. News agency ANI quoted the CBI as saying, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Last month, the case was transferred to the CBI after a Supreme Court verdict, which said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are looking into the money laundering and drugs angles of the case, respectively.

Also read | Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said in a press conference last week that the family is disappointed with the direction in which the investigation is heading. Making a reference to the NCB probe, which has widened its scope to look into Bollywood’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels, the senior advocate said that Sushant’s death seems to have ‘taken a backseat’.

“Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about,” he said, adding that the family is feeling ‘helpless’.

We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase https://t.co/Vn5R62a0SY — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

Shweta had earlier tweeted that the family is anxiously waiting for an update on the Sushant death probe. “We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase,” she had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more