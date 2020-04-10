News updates from Hindustan Times: States protest against Centre’s directive on PPE procurement and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

States protest against Centre’s directive on PPE procurement

A directive by the Centre, asking states to not procure personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 on their own, has led to protests from states. Read more

Respiratory illness study hints at community spread of Covid-19: Experts

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) on Thursday, found that Covid-19 positivity among severe acute respiratory infections (Sari) patients is 1.8% out of 5,911 samples tested between February 15 and April 2. Read more

What made Kasaragod a Covid-19 hotspot and how life is in this Kerala town

In Kerala’s hotspot Kasaragod district in north Kerala which reported 156 of the state’s 345 Sars-CoV-2 virus cases, people are living under a curfew. Initially it was difficult for the people to follow stricter norms, but they were forced to fall in line after police started implementing them ruthlessly. Read more

Covid-19: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials

India is preparing to start clinical trials to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients with convalescent plasma therapy that involves drawing antibody-rich blood of Covid1-9 survivors to treat the sick. Read more

‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’ - Shoaib Malik, Ramiz Raja engage in war of words over ‘retirement’

Shoaib Malik, in a sarcastic tweet, hit out at Ramiz Raja after the former, in a recent interview, said that the veteran allrounder should announce retirement. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says she wasn’t insecure of Alia Bhatt’s ‘epic’ role in Udta Punjab

Catfights are so passé! Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in “sisterhood” and said that she was not even a little bit hesitant to sign Udta Punjab even though Alia Bhatt’s role in the film was “so powerful”. Read more

Good Friday 2020: History, significance and important facts

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday and this year it falls on April 10. It is a significant day for the Christian community since it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Read more

Heat may not bring relief, Brit tourists refuse to leave Goa | Top 5 stories from HT

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. Watch the full videofor more details.