Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
Home / More Lifestyle / Good Friday 2020: History, significance and important facts

Good Friday 2020: History, significance and important facts

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday and this year it falls on April 10.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Good Friday is a day of mourning, and people keep fasts and pray to the Lord.
Good Friday is a day of mourning, and people keep fasts and pray to the Lord.(Unsplash)
         

Good Friday is also known as Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday and this year it falls on April 10. It is a significant day for the Christian community since it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Judas betrayed Jesus, and Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified, on the day known as Easter.

The word ‘good’ in Good Friday means pious or holy. The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of mankind, with Jesus sacrificing himself for the good of humankind.

Good Friday is a day of mourning, and people keep fasts and pray to the Lord. It is a day to remind oneself of Jesus Christ’s sacrifices. Church services take place from noon to 3 pm on this day and decorations from statues are removed. Priests are dressed in black robes.

On Good Friday, Christians do not eat meat and traditionally the food which is eaten is hot cross buns. However, many people do eat fish instead of meat. The reason why fish is eaten is because it comes from the sea and hence is believed to be a different kind of flesh. Fish shapes were also believed to be secret symbols by which Christians would identify each other at a time when their religion had been banned. A lot of those who followed Jesus Christ were also fishermen. Preparation for meals on Good Friday would normally start a week before, with the dough for the bread being kneaded and braided.

