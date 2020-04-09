Good Friday 2020: Teachings and quotes by Jesus Christ to remember this Holy Friday.

art-and-culture

According to the Gospel, Jesus Christ was found guilty of having proclaimed himself to be the King of Jews. Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ disciples, betrayed him that led to his arrest, merciless torture and crucifixion. Good Friday is a day of silent mourning and remembrance of the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ. It is observed by attending mass at church where biblical accounts of his death on the cross are read.

There is also a superstition attached with this day, that taking a bath or doing laundry after 3 PM (afternoon) is considered to bring bad luck to the person. As the clock strikes 3, it marks the time of death of Jesus Christ.

The term Good Friday, however, has not been mentioned anywhere in The Holy Bible. This day was a turning point in Christian history and is remembered as Jesus Christ’s crucifixion that led to resurrection Sunday, three days later. The etymology of the term ‘good’ in Good Friday is contested widely. While some say ‘good’ means holy, others say that it is a modification of ‘God Friday.’ However, it is by and large believed that it is an appropriate term since it denotes that Christ suffered and died for his people, on their behalf and for an eternal life for them, free from judgement. This has also been spoken about in 1 Peter 3:18, “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit.”

Bible scholars offer multiple explanations for the meaning of this phrase. The most obvious explanation is that Jesus was resurrected from the dead by the Holy Spirit. The day of his return his celebrated widely and is called Easter Sunday.

Here are a few teachings of Jesus Christ on this Holy day:

* I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

* So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.

* Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

* As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you.

* Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Let the day’s own trouble be sufficient for the day.

* For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?

