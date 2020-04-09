Happy Easter 2020: History, significance and celebrations of the festival

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:25 IST

Easter is a festival and holiday that commemorates Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and is celebrated by Christians all around the world. According to the New Testament it is believed to have occurred on the third day (after his burial) following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. It is the culmination of the religious season of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. Easter marks the completion of the Passion of Christ, beginning from Lent and ending with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (also Maundy Thursday which celebrates Jesus’ Last Supper with his 12 Apostles), Good Friday (when Jesus’ crucifixion is observed) and finally ending with Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday and related celebrations, such as Ash Wednesday, Maundy Thursday and Palm Sunday, are considered “moveable feasts” This year Easter takes place on April 12, it begins with Good Friday which is on April 10.e Although Easter has a lot of religious significance in Christianity, several traditions date to pre-Christian, pagan times. This Christian celebration is also closely associated with the Jewish festival of Passover as well as the exodus of the Jews from Egypt, as described in the Old Testament.

According to the New Testament of the Bible, the story of Easter starts when Jesus was taken by the Roman authorities because they believed he was simply claiming to be the “Son of God”. This resulted in him being sentenced to death by crucifixion on the orders of Pontius Pilate, the Roman emperor. However, Jesus miraculously resurrected three days later, proving that he was actually the “Son of God”, and that is how Easter came to be.

Easter Vigil, a religious service, is how many churches begin Easter celebration in the late hours of the Saturday before. There are several non-religious celebrations too including Easter eggs. Eggs represent birth and fertility, and it is believed they are used during Easter festivities to symbolise Jesus’ rebirth. Non–religious celebrations include the tradition of Easter eggs, which represent fertility and birth and Easter bunny which delivers chocolates and sweets to kids on Sunday morning.

People tend to splurge during Easter as it comes after 40 days of Lent. Brightly painted chocolate-filled eggs are exchanged, and Easter Bunny delivers chocolate eggs to kids, there are Easter eggs hunts and plenty more fun activities on Easter.

