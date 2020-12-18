News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan under the Central Vista project and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan

The New India Garden or Nav Bharat Udyan proposed to be built on the bank of the river Yamuna as part of Centre’s plan to extend the Central Vista axis from India Gate till the river will house a “sunflower plaza”, a “Growth Plaza” representing all states and UTs of India. Read more

Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India

The temperature at 6.10am today was around 4.5 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung station. The minimum temperature data for today will be updated by India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9am. Read more

PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the “beneficial provisions” of the new farm laws in his address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh as part of a Kisan Kalyan Sammelan on Friday. Read more

Virat Kohli lost his momentum as Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at one end: Brad Haddin after Day 1 of India vs Australia first Test

India finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on 233/6 and although at stumps, the match was even-sided, it could have remained titled in India’s way had it not been for the run out of Virat Kohli. Read more

Varun Dhawan says he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 times: ‘I didn’t give up hope’

Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, met in the sixth grade but their friendship did not immediately translate into love. In fact, she ‘rejected’ him multiple times before they got into a relationship. Read more

Nokia phones aren’t the only affordable ones with Zeiss cameras anymore

Until now we have all have been associating Zeiss lenses with Nokia-branded smartphone cameras. But that exclusivity was long gone when the optics firm joined hands with Sony earlier this year. Read more

Man sings to bird in a heartfelt voice, it ‘joins’ in

A video of a man singing a song to a bird perched on a car has now left netizens emotional. It’s the heartfelt voice of the singer which has earned him applauds from people. Read more

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. Watch