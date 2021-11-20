News updates from HT: All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday collected the resignation applications of all ministers in his council, ahead of a pending cabinet reshuffle. Read more

Delhi pollution: DDMA allows more people to use public transport system

The DDMA said on Saturday that more passengers will be allowed to use Delhi’s public transport system in a bid to minimise the use of private vehicles. Read more

‘My last ODI was in Ranchi, and..': MS Dhoni reveals where he wants to play his final T20

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has seemingly confirmed that he will return in Chennai Super Kings colours in 2022. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi crushed 'Khalistanis' like 'mosquitoes', police complaint filed for 'Jihadist' comment

Kangana Ranaut has shared another bunch of tweets about Indira Gandhi. The Youth Congress has also filed a police complaint against her for her comments. Read more

School reopening: How parents should mentally prepare children

It is important to counsel them beforehand about the changed norms as they may not be able to share tiffin and play freely with their classmates as before. Read more