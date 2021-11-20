Home / India News / All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle
india news

All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday collected the resignation applications of all ministers in his council, ahead of a pending cabinet reshuffle. Citing Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who held the charge of the transport minister, the PTI news agency reported that all the ministers resigned during the meeting, with Gehlot accepting their resignation letters.

“We have been asked to go to the PCC office at 2pm on Sunday where further instructions will be given by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Ajay Maken and PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Govind Singh Dotasra,” the agency quoted Khachariyawas as saying.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who on Friday resigned as education minister along with two other ministers, had moved a proposal at the beginning of the meeting following which all ministers resigned.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan ashok gehlot ajay maken govind singh dotasra + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out