News updates from HT: Armed forces to build Covid-19 provisions for civilians and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm on Monday (April 26, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Armed forces to recall retired medics, build provisions for civilians to battle Covid-19

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review preparations and operations being undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces to deal with the raging coronavirus pandemic, according to a government statement. Read More

Election Commission is BJP’s parrot: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Election Commission of India (EC) by calling it “BJP’s parrot” even as she welcomed the Madras high court’s remarks earlier in the day where it pulled up the poll panel for allowing political rallies amid the raging coronavirus pandemic across the country. Read More

India, Japan PMs discuss cooperation to overcome Covid-19 challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Monday discussed cooperation in key areas, including creating resilient supply chains and ensuring a reliable supply of critical materials, to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

Watch: ITBP’s Covid Care Centre opens in Delhi with 500 oxygen-supported beds

A Covid care centre with 500 oxygen-supported beds run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) began functioning from Monday with the admission of at least 25 patients, officials said. The facility, named Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC), has been opened in view of Delhi registering a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Watch here

Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'

On the one-year anniversary of his film Extraction, Randeep has opened up on starring in the film with Chris Hemsworth, the warm reaction he got from the audience, and also on how Bollywood did not seem too excited for it. Read More

Australian pacer Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to help India in battle against Covid-19

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help in India's fight against Covid-19. Cummins said that he made the contribution to the fund to help the country to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals. Read More