IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'
Randeep Hooda starred with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
Randeep Hooda starred with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
hollywood

Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'

Randeep Hooda, who featured in Hollywood film Extraction last year, has opened up on the lack of excitement he saw from his Bollywood colleagues for it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 04:06 PM IST

On the one year anniversary of his film Extraction, Randeep has opened up on starring in the film with Chris Hemsworth, the warm reaction he got from the audience and also on how Bollywood did not seem too excited for it.

Randeep played Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major in the movie. It was his first Hollywood film and was produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about his colleagues' reaction to the movie, Randeep said, "Well I’m quite used to it. It does happen time and again, well that’s okay. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, liked my action maybe, that’s why they didn’t speak up," he said.

Upon the release of their colleagues' movies, Bollywood stars often take to social media to congratulate them, share teasers and trailers to watch it. However, Randeep noticed that nothing such happened for him or Extraction. "But yeah there is a lot of hoopla that happens you know amongst people within the industry which did not happen for this. But, hey maybe as I said before maybe you didn’t like my acting," he added.

Recently, the 44-year-old star shared a video compilation featuring some behind the scene moments from the Netflix movie. Randeep tweeted one of his dialogues from the action flick, "'You rescue people?', 'Yeah, sometimes....Sometimes I do other things.' 1YearOfExtraction. To all the lovely cast and crew, Happy One Year to us! #Extraction," he wrote along with a folded hands emoticon.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says 'painting days are back' after return from Maldives, shares her latest artwork

The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24, 2020. Many parts of the flick were shot in India. It became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history, and a sequel of the drama is in development.

It was directed by Sam Hargrave and also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
extraction randeep hooda chris hemsworth + 1 more

Related Stories

Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.
hollywood

Randeep Hooda gets nostalgic as Extraction clocks one year, shares BTS video

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST
As the action-thriller drama Extraction completed one year of its release today, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut with the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew.
READ FULL STORY
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP