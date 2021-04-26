Randeep Hooda opens up on Bollywood's cold reaction to Extraction last year: 'Maybe they didn’t like my acting'

On the one year anniversary of his film Extraction, Randeep has opened up on starring in the film with Chris Hemsworth, the warm reaction he got from the audience and also on how Bollywood did not seem too excited for it.

Randeep played Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major in the movie. It was his first Hollywood film and was produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about his colleagues' reaction to the movie, Randeep said, "Well I’m quite used to it. It does happen time and again, well that’s okay. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, liked my action maybe, that’s why they didn’t speak up," he said.

Upon the release of their colleagues' movies, Bollywood stars often take to social media to congratulate them, share teasers and trailers to watch it. However, Randeep noticed that nothing such happened for him or Extraction. "But yeah there is a lot of hoopla that happens you know amongst people within the industry which did not happen for this. But, hey maybe as I said before maybe you didn’t like my acting," he added.

Recently, the 44-year-old star shared a video compilation featuring some behind the scene moments from the Netflix movie. Randeep tweeted one of his dialogues from the action flick, "'You rescue people?', 'Yeah, sometimes....Sometimes I do other things.' 1YearOfExtraction. To all the lovely cast and crew, Happy One Year to us! #Extraction," he wrote along with a folded hands emoticon.

The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24, 2020. Many parts of the flick were shot in India. It became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history, and a sequel of the drama is in development.

It was directed by Sam Hargrave and also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour.

