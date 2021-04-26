Australian pacer Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to help India in battle against Covid-19

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help in India's fight against Covid-19. Cummins said that he made the contribution to the fund to help the country to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in his post.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," Cummins continued to say.

Cummins also encouraged other IPL players to also contribute to India's fight against Covid.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players -- and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity -- to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," Cummins added.

The KKR pacer is hopeful that the amount he has donated will make a difference to someone amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," said Cummins.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he added.

This comes after several Australian cricketers opted out of the ongoing IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- will be heading back for personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye opted out of the ongoing tournament on Sunday. India and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON