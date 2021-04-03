News updates from HT: Pune curfew to start from today; bars, malls to be shut for a week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pune curfew to start from today; restaurants, bars, malls to be shut for a week

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, will clamp a 12-hour night curfew from Saturday and shut down bars, hotels and restaurants for the next seven days in the district in an attempt to limit transmission. Read more.

What science tells us about Covid-19 vaccines

Re-infections, infections after vaccine shots, prevention of transmission – the Indian medical and scientific space is beset with conflicting information regarding Covid-19 and the vaccines meant to stop the virus’s march, with some originating from the very people who should be shedding clarity on the issues. Read more.

Third Covid-19 lockdown in France from today

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a third nationwide lockdown beginning Saturday in view of the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more.

Ganguly contributed even though he had retired: Pragyan Ojha highlights former captain's role in India's 2011 World Cup

Pragyan Ojha has given a little bit of credit to Sourav Ganguly for India's 2011 World Cup win, even though the former India captain had retired from international cricket in 2008. Led by MS Dhoni, India beat Sri Lanka to lift the World Cup after 28 years in 2011. Read more.

Nora Fatehi burns the dance floor in metallic bodysuit with tassels at Filmfare awards, see pics

The Filmfare 2021 awards recently took place and Nora Fatehi, who has received a lot of acclaim for her dancing style, performed on the stage and left everyone speechless. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut, after releasing Thalaivi song, says people are asking her if Jayalalithaa 'was so beautiful'

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared the first song of her ambitious biopic Thalaivi and it has garnered much love from fans. Based on the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, the film is directed by AL Vijay. Read more.

BJP meets EC, demands action against Mamata; TMC accuses BJP of spreading lies

BJP delegation met EC and asked to take action against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. BJP said that Mamata and TMC are trying to instigate people. TMC said that EC and central forces couldn’t control violence in West Bengal. Watch video here.