Nora Fatehi burns the dance floor in metallic bodysuit with tassels at Filmfare Awards, see pics

The Filmfare 2021 awards recently took place and Nora Fatehi, who has received a lot of acclaim for her dancing style, performed on the stage and left everyone speechless. The Bollywood diva, has also been garnering a lot of attention for her style sense and for her performance at the awards night, the stunner opted to wear an attire that complimented her moves and made everyone's jaws touch the floor.

For her performance, Nora opted to wear a custom metallic number by the Dominican Lebanese designer Giannina Azar. The 28-year-old wore a sleeveless turtle neck silver bodysuit which was adorned with long tassels that look great while moving on stage. She teamed the outfit with a pair of silver embellished strap heels from the shelves of high-end designer brand Jimmy Choo.

For her accessories, Nora went big and was seen sporting a large matching cocktail ring along with a pair of statement-making earrings. That is not all, for her performance, she went with the messy wet hair look adding that extra oomph to the ensemble and opted for a dewy makeup including a shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, smudged eyeliner, a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Wet hair, bronzed skin... see i dont think that u can take it. (sic)."

Nora's stylist Maneka Harisinghani also posted a couple of images from the shoot with the caption, “She is fire and ice. You’ll fear the cold and crave the burn (sic).”

The other outfit that Nora donned for the night was an iconic red-carpet metallic gown made by Georges Chakra. The halter-neck dress had a figure-flaunting silhouette teamed with a thigh-high slit and a train to die for.

On the work front, Nora will be soon seen on the big screen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

