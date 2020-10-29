e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day

NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day

One of the persons being raided in Delhi by the NIA on Thursday is former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 10:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and at one location in Bangalore in connection with the case.
On Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and at one location in Bangalore in connection with the case.
         

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) raids in a case pertaining to funding of NGOs and trusts from India and abroad for secessionist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir continued for the second day on Thursday. Raids were conducted in nine places in Srinagar and Delhi belonging to six NGOs and trusts.

Former Delhi minorities commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan was among those being raided by the agency on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and at one location in Bangalore in connection with the case. The office of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar were among the places raided by the agency.

The offices of NGO Athrout were also raided and a case to probe into its fund-raising activities was registered. Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations against these NGOs, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the raids and called them a “vicious crackdown on dissent.”

“NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study
Living with people who work outside the home puts elderly at higher risk of Covid-19: Lancet study
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD
BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study
BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study
70 cattle die at Panchkula cow shed, poisoning suspected
70 cattle die at Panchkula cow shed, poisoning suspected
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
Generational shift in Bihar’s political arena?
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In