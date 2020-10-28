e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case

NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case

Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations the agency is probing.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 10:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, including the office of Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar in connection with ‘unaccounted funding’. The offices of NGO Athrout are also being raided.

The NIA has registered a new case to probe into the fund-raising activities of the NGO — who are funding them and where the funds are being channelised to. Hawala racket, misappropriation of funds and terror funding are some of the allegations against these NGOs, officials said.

In 2016, Khurram Parvez was arrested from his home in Srinagar which stoked a controversy as it was alleged that he was detained without any formal arrest warrant. He was detained for 76 days even after a sessions court ordered his release as he was re-arrested under Public Safety Act.

In 2019, NIA interrogated Greater Kashmir editor-in-chief Fayaz Kaloo over a few articles that appeared on the paper after Burhan Wani was killed.

tags
top news
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears eight million
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears eight million
2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Badgam: Police
2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Badgam: Police
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesPM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueIndia COVID-19 casesPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In