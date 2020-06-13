‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
Jhansi Police officials came into action after a video went viral showing dramatic movement of equipment at an open gym in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After carrying out the investigation, the police said that the equipment, a shoulder press machine, was over-greased by some miscreants as a result of which it was rocking on its own.
“There is no ghost, it’s a rumour,” Jhansi Police tweeted out, adding that some miscreants greased the machine and rocked it after which it kept moving on its own for a few seconds. The video was shot and shared on social media.
इस झूले में अधिक ग्रीस लगे होने से एक बार हिला देने पर कुछ सेकंड तक हिलता रहता है।किसी शरारती तत्व ने झूला हिलाकर वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर डाल दिया है।पुलिस ने जाँच की और झूले को हिलाकर उसका वीडियो बनाया है।पुलिस शरारती तत्व को तलाश रही है।भूत की बात अफ़वाह है #FakeNewsAlert https://t.co/5uWjpJcvO8 pic.twitter.com/KiiwbyDVQ8— Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) June 13, 2020
“Once the swing was over greased, it kept shaking for a few seconds. Some miscreant made a video by rocking the swing and putting it on social media. We are looking for the culprit. There is no ghost, it’s all a rumour,” Jhansi Police’s tweet read.
Rahul Srivastav, a top police official in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, posted the video on his Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, “Fitness freak ghost?”
डीजे सिर्फ़ नाच गाने के लिये ही नहीं बल्कि टिड्डी दल भगाने में भी कारगर होता है ।— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) May 27, 2020
दिन सबके बदलते हैं !
आप मुँह से आवाज़ निकाल सकते हैं या थाली भी पीट सकते हैं ।#DiscJockey #Locustswarm #locustswarms #Locusts #Locustsattack #LocustInvasion #LocustSwarmsAttack pic.twitter.com/zUcpYiJTGb
“Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost,” Srivastav tweeted.
Previously, Srivastav had posted a video of farmers in Jhansi trying to tackle the locust attack by playing loud music with the help of a ‘DJ vehicle’ used in marriage processions.
“DJ is not only effective during parties but for fighting off locusts as well. Days change everyone! You can make a noise or even beat the plate,” Srivastav tweeted along with a short clip of the video.