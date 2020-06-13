e-paper
'No ghost, all rumour': Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment

“There is no ghost, its a rumour,” Jhansi Police tweeted out, adding that some miscreants greased the machine and rocked it after which it kept on moving on its own for a few seconds.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police officials said that the equipment was over-greased by some miscreants as a result of which it was rocking on its own. (Twitter/@upcoprahul)
         

Jhansi Police officials came into action after a video went viral showing dramatic movement of equipment at an open gym in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After carrying out the investigation, the police said that the equipment, a shoulder press machine, was over-greased by some miscreants as a result of which it was rocking on its own.

“There is no ghost, it’s a rumour,” Jhansi Police tweeted out, adding that some miscreants greased the machine and rocked it after which it kept moving on its own for a few seconds. The video was shot and shared on social media.  

“Once the swing was over greased, it kept shaking for a few seconds. Some miscreant made a video by rocking the swing and putting it on social media. We are looking for the culprit. There is no ghost, it’s all a rumour,” Jhansi Police’s tweet read.

Rahul Srivastav, a top police official in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, posted the video on his Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, “Fitness freak ghost?” 

“Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost,” Srivastav tweeted. 

Previously, Srivastav had posted a video of farmers in Jhansi trying to tackle the locust attack by playing loud music with the help of a ‘DJ vehicle’ used in marriage processions.    

“DJ is not only effective during parties but for fighting off locusts as well. Days change everyone! You can make a noise or even beat the plate,” Srivastav tweeted along with a short clip of the video.

 

