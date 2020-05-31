e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Drums, drones and DJ! Desperate measures across India to tackle the locust challenge

Drums, drones and DJ! Desperate measures across India to tackle the locust challenge

While in Jaipur, officials resorted to drones to get rid of the locusts, farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi thought blasting off tunes through a DJ band could deter the insects in their resolve.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 16:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

As swarms of locusts threaten vast expanse of agricultural land in the country, different strategies are been tried to fight off the insects.

While in Pink City, Jaipur, officials resorted to drones to get rid of the locusts, farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi thought blasting off tunes through a DJ band could deter the insects in their resolve to destroy acres of farms.

For the second time in a week, a drone was used to kill locusts in Jaipur’s Viratnagar on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The hilly area was inaccessible to tractor-mounted sprayers and a result the administration had to resort to drones to spray pesticides on locust swarms.

“We got information about a 3km-by-1km swarm in three villages of Viratnagar on Saturday. We surveyed the area and found the pest present on 230 hectares but the area was difficult to access so we decided to use drone,” said BR Kadwa, deputy director of Jaipur’s agriculture department in Jaipur.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put nearly 10 districts on alert in the wake of the locust attack. Jhansi is one of the most prominently affected areas in the country.

Determined to battle the crop-munching insects, farmers in Jhansi were seen playing loud music with the help of a ‘DJ vehicle’ used in marriage processions. A video was of the incident was posted by a police officer in Jhansi earlier this week.

“DJ is not only effective during parties but for fighting off locusts as well. Days change everyone! You can make a noise or even beat the plate,” police officer Rahul Srivastav tweeted along with a short clip of the video.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh suggested something similar as asked people to burst firecrackers and beat drums to prevent attacks by locust swarms.

“Whenever locust swarms attack, villagers should be alert. Locust attacks can be avoided by bursting firecrackers, the smoke of burning tires or if drums are played,” the minister told farmers while visiting his constituency Katol in Maharashtra.

Besides Jhansi, Rajasthan’s Dausa and Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh are among the major regions in the country that have seen swarms of locusts attack.

Locust swarms entered western India from Pakistan affecting states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The crop munching insects can cause major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, posing a threat to food supply and livelihoods.

tags
top news
UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations
UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Mi Band 5 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect
Mi Band 5 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In