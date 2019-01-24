Now, 3 soldiers working for you: Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will keep all its promises once it is elected to power as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing nothing for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi targetted Prime Minister Modi on several issues while addressing a roadside meeting in Salon area of his parliamentary constituency Amethi, where he is on a two-day visit since Wednesday.

The Congress president asked the Prime Minister what was the hurry to remove CBI chief Alok Verma amid slogans of “chowkidar chor hai”, a refrain he has used for Modi to point out corruption under the BJP regime.

“When the CBI wanted to investigate the Rafale deal, the director was removed at 1:30am. When the Supreme Court said no it’s wrong and he be reinstated, the person is reinstated. But within two hours they get a note that there will be a meeting, that the CBI director needs to be removed,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of making the poor stand in queues during the demonetisation.

“Did you see any industrialist standing in queue during demonetisation? Only poor people stood in queues,” he told the gathering as he jumped to another point to attack the Prime Minister. “Demonetisation affected common man, farmers but Rs 3.5 lakh crore of industrialists was waived. This was your money,” said.

Once the Congress is back in power, he promised, all the work that was stalled by the Centre and state government will begin again. He said they have already started working in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where his party recently won the assembly elections.

“We will keep our promises. Amethi will get food park back. You will get whatever Modi and (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) Yogi (Adityanath) have denied you. When BJP workers come to you to seek your vote, tell them that PM Modi and CM Yogi did nothing for you,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said he has appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as the general secretaries of the party to bring the Congress back in the reckoning.

“I have given them a mission to make the government in Uttar Pradesh. Now, you have three soldiers working for you in the country,” he said.

“I have asked Priyanka to come to you soon after taking over charge as general secretary,” he said.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:58 IST