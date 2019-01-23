PM Modi shifted projects out of Amethi, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shifting a number of projects out of Amethi and said his party would complete all pending works after coming to power at the Centre.

On a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, Rahul had a brief interaction with his partymen, village heads and people. “I can give you a list of projects. About 40 food processing units had to be set up at the Food Park and it could have generated lakhs of jobs. By depriving Amethi of these projects, the PM has cheated the people of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh,” Rahul said, addressing people in Nasirabad area of Amethi.

Rahul also raised the Rafale issue and said: “Modiji says don’t make me the Prime Minister, make me the chowkidar (watchman). But the chowkidar has taken Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force, and given it to Anil Ambani.”

Earlier, addressing village heads in Fursatganj area, Rahul said the party would incorporate the people’s issues in its election manifesto. “We have formed a manifesto committee. Give a representation highlighting your problems to the committee. We will take care of it. I will stand by you, wherever you need me. Not only for Amethi, but in the entire country. Wherever I am needed, I will be present for you,” he said.

Later countering the allegations, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Chandramohan said: “Have you ever seen a constituency where the winner is away while the loser is working for the people? Welcome to Amethi. They say we moved projects out of Amethi. That’s preposterous. They wanted to keep region backward. We have ensured development from roads, academic projects, fertiliser rake, help for needy, job fairs and internet connectivity.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 23:50 IST