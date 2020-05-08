Odisha Covid-19 cases reach 245; Biryani delivery partner infection worries govt

india

Odisha saw a rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases as 26 people tested positive on Friday taking the state’s Covid-19 afflicted numbers to 245. 25 of these new cases have recently returned from Surat.

19 out of the 26 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 are from Ganjam district, 5 of them are from Kendrapara district and the rest of them are from Bhadrak district, said the state health and family welfare department.

On Thursday, Odisha had recorded 34 new positive cases including 3 from capital Bhubaneswar.

Of the 245 total cases in the state, 181 are active while 62 patients have recovered. Two patients have died due to Covid-19.

The state government has a new cause of worry as a 36-year-old delivery worker who worked for a Biryani takeaway joint in Patia is among the three who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The man had delivered food parcels in Surya Nagar area, where a person has been found to be infected.

The man had developed Covid-19 like symptoms a few days earlier after which he called up the state health helpline. His swab samples tested positive on Thursday. After the revelations of his positive results, health department officials started contact tracing exercise of all the people he had delivered biryani.

In Bolangir, a 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping into a well after his nephew tested positive for Covid-19. The body of Sukadev Bhoi of Likhiria village in Bolangir was recovered by police and fire personnel from a well in the village with a stone tied to his lungi.

Police said Bhoi was the uncle of one of the two youths from the village who had tested positive on May 1. They had returned from Tamil Nadu on March 17 and tested positive on April 28 after showing symptoms. Villagers alleged that Bhoi may have committed suicide over fear of getting infected.