Odisha extends curbs, India readies for plasma therapy: Covid-19 news from the country

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:16 IST

Odisha has extended the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease till the end of this month as more states identify new risk areas and impose stringent restrictions. India is also preparing to start clinical trials to treat Covid-19 patients with convalescent plasma therapy that involves drawing antibody-rich blood from survivors to treat the sick.

Here are the top stories on Covid-19 pandemic from India today.

816 cases jolt India amid harder curbs

The Centre on Thursday approved an emergency response package worth ~15,000 crore to control the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was considering dividing the Indian Railways into three zones for a staggered exit from the nationwide lockdown, even as it opened a new front in the battle to halt the outbreak by creating over 1,100 containment zones. Read more.

₹10 lakh crore stimulus need of the hour, experts estimate

Economists and business leaders are pitching for a massive Rs 10 lakh crore stimulus package to support people who have lost their livelihoods and businesses on the verge of collapse because of the coronavirus crisis.Former chief economic adviser in the finance ministry, Arvind Subramanian, has said the government will have to spend Rs 10 lakh crore, an amount equivalent to 5% of India’s gross domestic product, to deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic. Read more.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

On Wednesday and Thursday, more states adopted the containment zones approach, enforcing hard lockdowns selectively — the size of the zone ranges from a single apartment block to an entire city — highlighting the strategy that India will use over the next few weeks to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more.

India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials

India is preparing to start clinical trials to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients with convalescent plasma therapy that involves drawing antibody-rich blood of Covid19 survivors to treat the sick.The therapy has shown promise in treating Covid-19 patients, the American journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), reported on Tuesday. Read more.

After Supreme Court orders free tests, labs urge govt to reimburse costs

Private laboratories on Thursday urged the government to intervene after the Supreme Court asked all Covid-19 tests to be free of charge, even as experts said the judgment could impact the effective expansion of testing, which is key to the containment of the infection. Read more.

West Bengal Covid death data under scanner

With five deaths till Thursday, and 107 infections, West Bengal seems to have Covid-19 under control. But, according to state government data, it tested only 1889 till April 9, and its protocol for reporting Covid-19 fatalities has come under question.Read more.

Odisha to remain locked down, states weigh options on curbs

Odisha took the lead on Thursday by extending the lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by a fortnight until the end of the month, shrugging aside its economic impact, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that his government isn’t inclined to lift the emergency protocol in its entirety when it lapses on April 14. Read more.

Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit

The prices of key staples, barring cereals, have surged nearly three times from a month ago because of a noticeable supply shock amid the three-week nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, according to official and market data reviewed by Hindustan Times. Read more.

Mapping covid relief schemes in states

Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts

About one in 50 people hospitalised with acute respiratory infections such as pneumonia are suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to a new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) — findings that some experts said suggested the disease has entered the “community transmission” phase in the country. Read more.

Coronavirus hangs over future like a spectre, says Reserve Bank of India

The outlook for the Indian economy has been drastically altered by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said in its bi-annual monetary policy report, without specifying how fast it expects the country to grow, but added that its forecast would depend on the intensity, duration and spread of the pandemic.Read more.

Rural women in India bear the brunt of the lockdown

On Wednesday, 62-year-old Vandini Devi walked five kilometres from her village in Bokaro, Jharkhand to the bank in order to check if money had been credited to her Jan Dhan account. She was disappointed to learn that it hadn’t. A resident of Chargi village, Devi said that she had not received her widow pension since February, either. Read more.

Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report

In a finding that has huge significance for India, where summer is just breaking, a prestigious scientific panel in the US said that high temperature is unlikely to significantly stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) without major public health interventions, such as personal protection and social distancing.Read more.

In the line of duty, till the last patient is cured

At 8am on Monday, March 16, a group of 47 health care workers reported for duty at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi’s Tahirpur, aware that they would not see their families for at least the foreseeable future. Read more.