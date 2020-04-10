Coronavirus: 816 cases jolt India amid harder curbs

india

The Centre on Thursday approved an emergency response package worth ~15,000 crore to control the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was considering dividing the Indian Railways into three zones for a staggered exit from the nationwide lockdown, even as it opened a new front in the battle to halt the outbreak by creating over 1,100 containment zones.

On Thursday, India reported a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, adding 816 infections to take the total case count up to 6,701, according to a compilation of the official data released by states. Fifty-three fresh deaths were also reported on a day the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revised its testing strategy. All people with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose in Covid-19 hot spots or cluster areas will now be tested.

Over the past three days, the focus has shifted to the containment zones that are being put under hard lockdown – people can’t step out, shops and banks have to remain closed, and entry and exit from the clusters are sealed. Ranging in size from apartment blocks to entire neighbourhoods, even parts of an entire district, these are the front lines of the Covid-19 war. Teams of sanitary workers make hourly passes, spraying disinfectants, and health care and local officials conduct door-to-door surveys.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his government’s containment efforts “Operation SHIELD” – sealing, home quarantine, isolation, essentials, local sanitisation and door-to-door health checks. “I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi government’s Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others,” he said.

Kejriwal said the operation was running in 21 localities of Delhi to contain the disease.

On Thursday, the government detailed the approval of ~15,000 crore for what it called the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. Of the total amount, ₹7,774 crore will be utilised immediately and the remaining will be used for medium-term support (one to four years).

“The key objectives of the package include mounting emergency response to slow and limit Covid-19 in India through the development of diagnostics and Covid-19 dedicated treatment facilities, centralised procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs required for treatment of infected patients, strengthen and build resilient national and state health systems to support prevention and preparedness for future disease outbreaks…,” the Union health ministry said.

The project will be implemented in three phases during the period from January 2020 to March 2024. Phase 1 from January to June 2020, phase 2 from July to March 2021 and phase 3 from April 2021 to March 2024. The scheme, previously announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be centrally funded.

Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with chief ministers on Saturday, his third such meeting with the heads of state governments since India declared the 21-day national lockdown starting on March 25.

Several chief ministers have called for at least a partial extension of the lockdown; and the group of ministers headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh that is leading India’s response to the pandemic has also recommended that even if the lockdown is eased, the ban on interstate travel and public transport must remain.

Officials said on Thursday that once the lockdown ends, the government may only resume Indian Railways passenger services by dividing the country into three zones according to the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases – a red zone, where no transport will be resumed, a yellow zone with restricted services and a green zone, where transportation will be allowed.

“All probable scenarios are being discussed for resumption of services when the lockdown is lifted. We will have to ensure strict social distancing in trains, there has been discussion on no allotment of middle berth in sleeper coaches. No linen or food should be served on trains till situation gets better. Thermal screening should be done at all stations. For the initial days, only special trains should be run in areas with low risk as has been recommended by the empowered groups as well,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. Measures such as tracking the health of passengers and not allowing passengers above 60 years of age to travel were also being considered, the official added.

Under its containment strategy against Covid-19, a highly infectious disease that has killed at least 90,000 across the world, the authorities have identified more than 1,100 zones, mostly in states that have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases. States such as Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu released maps on social media notifying the boundary and the buffer of the containment zones.

Containment zones are more localised (up to a kilometre in radius) than the hot spots (spreading to several kilometres) and are aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from a locality or a village to nearby areas. “In simple terms, it is a barrier erected around the focus of infection,” said a health ministry document on containment zones.

In Delhi, no one is being allowed within two kilometres of containment zones. The police have put up barricades and special local control rooms have been set up to monitor the movement of people in these areas through CCTV cameras.

Mumbai, which has the highest number of Covid-19 patients for a city, has 381 containment zones – they have more than doubled in the past two days. A locality with even a single Covid-19 patient is being declared a containment zone. “Health of every person in the zone is monitored around the clock,” said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Over the past few days, on directions of the Union health ministry, state governments have declared a large number of containment zones. Maharashtra alone has 401 containment zones, with Mumbai having 381 and Pune 20. Uttar Pradesh has 105 containment zones, Rajasthan 38, Madhya Pradesh 180, Tamil Nadu 220, Delhi 23, Telangana 125, including 36 in Hyderabad, and 121 in Andhra Pradesh.