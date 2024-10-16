Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of J&K UT today; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to attend ceremony

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is set to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, October 16. Omar Abdullah to take oath as chief minister of Union Territory of J&K on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

The oath-taking ceremony, along with his council of ministers, will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at 11:30am.

Omar Abdullah, who previously served as the chief minister of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2014 under an NC-Congress coalition will be administered the oath by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

On October 11, Omar Abdullah staked his claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from 42 National Conference MLAs, four independents, six Congress legislators, and one CPI(M) representative.

However, on October 14, after President Droupadi Murmu issued a notification revoking President's rule in the UT, the lieutenant governor formally invited Omar Abdullah to form the government.

Eight ministers from the union territory will also be sworn in during the ceremony. Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as his party's leader on October 10, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister.

Following the ceremony, he will meet with administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and CPI's D Raja among others are set to attend the event on the banks of Dal Lake.

NC has also sent invitations to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal.

Security has been tightened at multiple levels around the venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

Jammu and Kashmir came under the President’s rule in June 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The move was followed by the resignation of the then CM Mehbooba Mufti. In August 2019, Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution were revoked by the Centre, and J&K was divided and re-classified into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh.