Omar Abdullah to take oath as Jammu and Kashmir CM on Oct 16

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the new chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16. Abdullah on Monday posted a letter on X sent by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inviting him to take oath on October 16. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah meets LG Manoj Sinha to stake claim to form the government, at Rajbhawan in Srinagar on Friday. (JKNC - X)

In a letter to Abdullah, Sinha said, "I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party."

"I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m," Sinha said in his letter.

"I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavors in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The key development comes a day after the Centre revoked the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir after almost six years paving the way for the formation of a new government that the Union Territory has been awaiting since the abrogation of Article 370.

The NC leader also informed that he received a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) Secretary G N Malik, AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh, and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC, PTI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir elections

The NC-Congress alliance, which won a combined 48 seats out of the total 90 in the recent J&K elections, is set to form the new government. The NC secured 42 seats, while Congress won six.

Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the NC legislature party, and this will be his second term as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)