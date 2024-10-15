Challenges before CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah is not new to office, but he is taking oath as chief minister (CM) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) today in very different circumstances. The J&K of old has ceased to exist with the abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into the Union territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh. The CM of J&K has limited authority and is beholden to the lieutenant governor (LG), who wields most of the administrative powers, to run the UT. This can be a tricky relationship that Abdullah will need to navigate carefully: His mandate is not only to deliver full statehood to J&K but also to establish a representative government that is responsive to the concerns of all citizens. For the latter, Abdullah will need full cooperation from the LG’s office. Jammu and Kashmir, Oct 14 (ANI): JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah receives the letter from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, inviting him to form the next government in J&K, on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Omar Abdullah- X)

The poll results reflected the regional and religious fault lines that have always troubled J&K: Muslim-majority Kashmir voted big for the National Conference (NC), while the BJP held sway in Hindu-majority Jammu. Abdullah has obtained the support of five independents from Jammu, which, hopefully, will make his government more representative in terms of both region and religion. The NC’s legacy as a secular, pan-J&K party should also help in bridging the divides: The outreach to the Pandits would shore up its promise of inclusive government. The NC, as the party in government, will need to advocate the popular demand for statehood with tact and a touch of realism rather than echo the strident tone of radicals. It is the middle path of cautious regionalism and agency that Abdullah will need to pursue. The Centre has invested in electoral democracy to heal the wounds of the militancy decades and ensure the integration of post-Article 370 J&K with the rest of India. So, it is in New Delhi’s interest to enable the new government in Srinagar to deliver the goods.