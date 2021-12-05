Omicron patient in Maharashtra stable, responding well to treatment: Officials

The 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district, who tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, is stable and responding well to treatment, a senior health official said on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the marine engineer is being treated at a Covid-19 care centre in Kalyan, a town about 50km from the state capital of Mumbai.

Dr Gauri Rathod, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle), told PTI the resident of Dombivli town will undergo the treatment protocol for 14 days as prescribed for the Omicron variant. Rathod said he will continue to receive treatment at the Kalyan centre and will not be shifted elsewhere.

Also read | Weakness, body ache: Common symptoms of 5 Omicron patients in India

The man arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and gave his samples for Covid-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He then flew to Mumbai.

Officials also told PTI samples of six other people, who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the Kalyan-Dombivli area of Thane district from different countries, have been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited.

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's epidemic cell chief Dr Pratibha Panpatil said six other people, who travelled from different countries to the Kalyan-Dombivli area, have tested positive for the Covid-19 and have been kept in isolation.

Also read | India's 5th Omicron case in Delhi, returned from Tanzania: 10 points

Dr Panpatil said the samples of the patients, four of whom travelled from Nigeria and one each from Russia and Nepal, have been sent for genome sequencing and the results will be known soon. "The condition of all the six is stable. They are asymptomatic and none of them had come from high-risk countries," she told PTI.

India reported its fifth case of Omicron after a man in Delhi tested positive for the latest coronavirus variant. Apart from these, two Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka and one in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, a man who came from Tanzania has tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi and the case is suspected to be Omicron variant, officials said on Sunday.

Also read | Why Omicron is likely to affect major Indian cities, ex-CSIR scientist explains

"His sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited. He has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said during a press conference.

The Mumbai mayor said the man’s close contacts are being tested for Covid-19 and his travel history is being traced.