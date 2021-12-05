India's 5th Omicron case in Delhi, returned from Tanzania: 10 points

India on Sunday reported its fifth case of Omicron after a man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, tested positive for the latest coronavirus variant, officials said.

The first two Omicron cases were reported in Karnataka in a 66-year-old South African national and in a 46-year-old doctor with no international travel history.

India reported the third and the fourth cases of Omicron on Saturday from Gujarat's Jamnagar and Maharashtra's Dombivli respectively.

Here’s what we know so far about Omicron cases in India:

1. News agency PTI reported citing officials the patient in Delhi is an Indian and returned from Tanzania a few days ago.

2. He is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital, the designated centre for isolation of those suspected to have Omicron, and has mild symptoms, they added.

3. The patient's travel history is being collated and contacts being traced, they also said.

4. As many as 13 international travellers suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been admitted to a separate isolation ward at Lok Nayak hospital till Saturday evening.

5. The traveller from Tanzania was the only person from Africa, all others were from Europe and US. Four others have been admitted to the hospital after that.

6. However, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said 17 people, who come from abroad, have tested positive for Covid-19 and they have been admitted to the hospital.

7. In Maharashtra, the man who has been found to be infected with the Omicron variant is a 33-year-old marine engineer. The man travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi late last month.

8. PTI reported citing an official he has not taken any Covid vaccine as he was at sea for months.

9. The 72-year-old man, who returned from Zimbabwe, was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, the state’s health department has said.

10. The 46-year-old fully vaccinated doctor from Bengaluru developed symptoms of fever and body ache. The 66-year-old South African national came to India with a negative Covid-19 report in November and has left the country.