Over 1.3 lakh coronavirus cases emerge from 4 states including Delhi, Maharashtra: Covid-19 state tally  

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:53 IST

While the government has opened up the skies to domestic air travel and pressed 200 interstate passenger trains into service, Covid-19 cases do not seem to abate. The national tally on Tuesday jumped to 198,706, Ministry of Health stated in its bulletin.

According to the latest figures, the active number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 97,581 while 95,526 people have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals. Covid-19 death toll in the country has climbed to 5,598.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the top 4 states with the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases. Together, these four states account for more than 1.3 lakh Covid-19 cases in the country. Coronavirus infections are rapidly rising in other states too, such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 state tally:

Top affected states

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases till date. On Tuesday, Maharashtra’s tally crossed the 70,000-mark with 70,013 coronavirus cases. As many as 2,362 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country - while 30,108 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu has seen 23,495 coronavirus cases till date. One hundred and eighty-two people have died of Covid-19 in the state, more than 13,000 people have recovered. Chennai is the most affected city in Tamil Nadu.

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 20,834 on Tuesday, 8,746 patients have recovered here while 523 died due to Covid-19.

In PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, Covid-19 cases jumped to 17,200 on Tuesday. The state has seen 10,780 people recover from coronavirus while 1,063 people have died. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district in Gujarat.

States with escalating numbers

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh are states where the Covid-19 cases are rapidly inching toward the 10,000 mark. Rajasthan has reported 8,980 cases of coronavirus so far while 6,040 people have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 198.

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh have jumped to 8,283. Three hundred and fifty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 5,003 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has jumped to 8,075 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,843 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state, 217 have died from the infection here.

Other states

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have jumped to 5,772 while 325 people have died from the deadly contagion. Bihar is rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 3,926; death toll has jumped to 24. More than 1,900 people have recovered from the deadly contagion in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3783 Covid-19 cases till date. While 64 people have died in the state, 2,378 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. Karnataka has reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Assam and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported around 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported three cases of Covid-19, Sikkim has one.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.