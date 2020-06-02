India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:48 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) jumped to 198,706 after 8,171 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

India’s Covid-19 tally was just a little over 37,000 a month ago and has jumped more than five times. The number of deaths has also climbed—1,218 people were reported dead on May 2.

The death toll due to the respiratory disease stood at 5,598 after 204 fatalities were reported between Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the health ministry data.

According to the ministry data, 95,526 people have been cured putting the recovery rate at 48.07% from 48.18% on Monday.

Maharashtra has crossed the 70,000-mark and recorded 2,362 fatalities so far, the Union health ministry said.

Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark for Covid cases on Monday, with 1,413 new cases taking the tally to 41,099. The toll stood at 1,319, with 40 new deaths.

The jump from 30,000 to 40,000 cases came within eight days and the city is expected to cross the case count of 50,000 next week, said civic officials. So far, 16,985 people have been discharged, putting the city’s recovery rate at 42%.

In Tamil Nadu, 23,495 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease, and 184 have died till date.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is at 20,834, three months after the national capital reported its first infection, and the death toll is at 523. Data shows, on average, 968 new cases were reported every day in the Capital in the last week.

The latest 10,000 infections were recorded in 13 days while the first 10,000 took 79 days, beginning in March when a 45-year-old man became the first confirmed patient in the Capital.

Gujarat’s tally of Covid-19 cases is lower than the national capital’s at 17,200 but it has reported newly double the number of deaths at 1,063.

The surge in Covid-19 numbers has come after the Centre decided to ease the lockdown restrictions across the country even as several states have decided to continue with the norms until June 30.

The Centre had on Saturday released details of the first of a three-phase plan - Unlock 1.0 - to lift stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago to stop the spread of the Covid-19.