With 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra crosses 70,000-mark

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:59 IST

Maharashtra on Monday breached the 70,000-mark with 2,361 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 70,013, according to state health department data.

The state also recorded 76 deaths and the death toll now stands at 2,362.

Of the total number of people who have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, 40 are in Mumbai, 8 in Pune, six each in Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, three in Aurangabad, two each in Kalyan Dombivli and Raigad, and one each in Thane, Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad, Jalna, Beed and Nagpur.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 37,543, and a total of 4,71,473 samples have been tested till date.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases is now bracing for severe cyclonic storm, Nisarga, due to make landfall in Palghar district by late evening on Wednesday.

Coming amid the huge spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the cyclonic storm will pose a fresh challenge for the state government already dealing with escalating coronavirus cases from a number of districts.

Financial capital of the country Mumbai, too, crossed the 40,000 mark in Covid-19 cases on Monday registering at least 1,413 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The city now has a total count of 41,099 coronavirus positive patients. Among them, there are 22,789 active cases.

A total of 779 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of those who have recovered to 30,108 so far, the health department data showed.